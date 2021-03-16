Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

