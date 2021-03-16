Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.66. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 324,410 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

