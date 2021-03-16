Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 613,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

