AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $48.95

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.95 ($0.64), but opened at GBX 53 ($0.69). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 51.93 ($0.68), with a volume of 7,017,364 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £349.67 million and a PE ratio of -61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.38. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

