Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

