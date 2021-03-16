AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Trading Down 7.2%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 2,110,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,336,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

