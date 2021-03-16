AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.85% of AGCO worth $142,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $143.02.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

