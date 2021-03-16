AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 859.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,220 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of AGCO worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

AGCO stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $143.02.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

