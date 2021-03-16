ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

