Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 141.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.