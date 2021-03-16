AgJunction (AJX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

AgJunction stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AgJunction has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc provides guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer accurate guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for the agriculture markets and used in various farming operation, including tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

