AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading 8.3% Higher

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 2,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.