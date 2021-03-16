Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.03 and last traded at $62.32. 1,300,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,060,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on API. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $48,003,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
