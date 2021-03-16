Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.03 and last traded at $62.32. 1,300,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,060,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on API. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $48,003,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

