Aidos Kuneen Hits Market Capitalization of $37.17 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $37.17 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,663.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.96 or 0.03224669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.49 or 0.00361981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $526.76 or 0.00946328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.06 or 0.00398937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00347528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00245812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

