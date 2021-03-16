Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.38

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 2413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

