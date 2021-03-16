Airbloc (ABL) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Major Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $207,563.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 160% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00650749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035100 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.