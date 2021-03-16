AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Trading Up 23%

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) shares shot up 23% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$30.60. 484,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 190,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$816.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.03.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.