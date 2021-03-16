Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Down 7.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 1,983,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,984,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akerna by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 858,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Akerna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akerna by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akerna by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akerna by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

