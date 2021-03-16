Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Down 7.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 1,983,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,984,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
