Akroma Market Capitalization Hits $21,487.45 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Akroma has a total market cap of $21,487.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.16 or 0.03169060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022057 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars.

