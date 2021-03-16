Akropolis Market Cap Tops $151.02 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $151.02 million and $73.96 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00657704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00071226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026178 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035876 BTC.

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,709,236 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

