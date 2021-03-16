Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

