Alan D. Gold Sells 4,000 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IIPR stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.66. 24,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $1,551,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.