Alarm.com (ALRM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM):

3/4/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

2/26/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $79.00 to $120.00.

2/3/2021 – Alarm.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Alarm.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $75.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. 396,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,381. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

