Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.