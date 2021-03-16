Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Albany International worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 999.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,153 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 339.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.