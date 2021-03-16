Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $155.60. 18,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,271. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.