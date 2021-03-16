Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

