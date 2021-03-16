Alejandro A. Alvarez Sells 5,379 Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) Stock

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Alejandro A. Alvarez sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $388,525.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,850.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brown-Forman stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,751 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

