Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,831 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000.

SLV stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

