Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Garmin comprises 0.9% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,944.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

