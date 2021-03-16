Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.