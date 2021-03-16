Alfredo Gomez Sells 6,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 501,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90.

PRTS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $700.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $21,734,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CarParts.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.