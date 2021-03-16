Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $796.76 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $796.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00236267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.46 or 0.05128561 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,879,736,012 coins and its circulating supply is 2,587,190,588 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.