ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 33% This Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $62,894.34 and approximately $21,350.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.00653241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034973 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.