All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Cap of $36.30 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 367% against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035730 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

