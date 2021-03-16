Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded at Barclays

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.