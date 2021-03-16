Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.18.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $270.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.