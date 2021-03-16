Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 11th total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

