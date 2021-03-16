Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $114.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alliance Data Systems traded as high as $116.89 and last traded at $114.63, with a volume of 1211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

