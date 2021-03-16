Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $115.81.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

