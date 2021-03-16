Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.