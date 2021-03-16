AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 15% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $322,398.12 and $84.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

