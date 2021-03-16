Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.