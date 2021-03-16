Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

