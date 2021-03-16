Alpaca Finance Price Down 82.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $4.09 million and $33,665.00 worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 82.9% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00459951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00061551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00097585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00571686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

