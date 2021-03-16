Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Cap of $402.50 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $402.50 million and $90.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.84 or 0.00456679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00107446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00575506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.