Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ALLIF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.13.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
