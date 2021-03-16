Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALLIF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

