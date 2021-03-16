Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,162,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,096.66. 64,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,039.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,761.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.