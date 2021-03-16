Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,582,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,084.78. 79,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,028.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,754.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.