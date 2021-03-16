Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

