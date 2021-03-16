Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $20.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
